Cops foil Sebokeng CIT heist, 1 suspect killed in shoot-out, 5 arrested
JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said two other suspects who were injured during the incident were in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said five people were arrested following a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Sebokeng.
JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said one suspect was killed during a shoot-out with the police along the main road in Sebokeng prior to the arrest.
Minnaar said two other suspects who were injured during the incident were in hospital.
"Five cash heist suspects are currently at Sebokeng police station following a shoot-out with JMPD and SAPS officers when the suspects were about to attack a security van which was transporting money yesterday [Friday].
"Officers received a tip-off and followed the suspects in Sebokeng where the shoot-out occurred. One suspect died and two others are currently at Sebokeng Hospital under police guard," he said.
