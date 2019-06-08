View all in Latest
Amnesty International: Forces responsible for Khartoum killings must be confined

The human rights watchdog called what happened in the Sudanese capital barbaric and a bloodbath.

Sudanese forces are deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters on 3 June 2019 as they try to disperse Khartoum's sit-in. Picture: AFP
Sudanese forces are deployed around Khartoum's army headquarters on 3 June 2019 as they try to disperse Khartoum's sit-in. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - Following Sudan’s suspension by the African Union for the killing of more than 100 pro-democracy demonstrators in Khartoum, Amnesty International called for the Rapid Support Forces responsible for the slaying to be confined to barracks.

The human rights watchdog called what happened in the Sudanese capital barbaric and a bloodbath.

The African Union punitive measure against the military junta in Khartoum was unprecedented.

It had gone further than the United Nations Security Council where China and Russia blocked condemnation of the attacks on Sudanese civilian demonstrators.

The continental body’s Peace and Security Council decided at an emergency meeting on Friday that Sudan would remain suspended until a civilian-led administration was restored.

The Transitional Military Council was split on how to respond to raising fears of a civil war in Sudan.

