8 suspects arrested, 1 dead after foiled cash-in-transit heist in the Vaal
The group was handcuffed on Friday during a joint operation between the Johannesburg Metro Police Department and the South African Police Service.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said they arrested eight suspects after an attempted cash-in-transit heist at Evaton Mall in the Vaal.
The authorities said five vehicles with false registration numbers were spotted which led police to be suspicious.
The police's Brenda Muridili said there was a shootout between officers and the criminals.
“…As a result, eight suspects were arrested. Once suspect died after a car crashed into a house and burnt in Sedibeng. Two suspects were taken to hospital under police guard. Incriminating evidence such as two rifles and magazine were recovered by the team as well as five vehicles. The police are still looking for five suspects.”
