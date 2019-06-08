View all in Latest
2 suspects arrested over Paarl farm attack last month

Police had been involved in a high-speed chase with a driver of a bakkie in the area, however, the driver soon gave in and stopped near the R44.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN – Police on Friday arrested two suspects in Durbanville in connection with a farm attack in Paarl last month.

Police had been involved in a high-speed chase with a driver of a bakkie in the area, however, the driver soon gave in and stopped near the R44.

“Further investigation discovered that the same vehicle was spotted on three recent crime scenes in the Paarl area. The two suspects were detained for theft, burglary and house robbery, which was perpetrated on a farm in Paarl on 29 May,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

“All the other crimes were also committed during last month.”

Meanwhile, no arrests were made in three separate farm attacks which took place in the Cape Winelands this week.

