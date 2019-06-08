1 dead in Khayelitsha shack blaze

The city of cape town said by the time firefighters arrived on the scene they found one structure on fire.

CAPE TOWN - One person was reported dead following a fire that broke out late on Friday night in Enkanini informal settlement in Site B, Khayelitsha.

It was unclear what caused the fire.

The city's Jermaine Carelse said: “The fire was extinguished just after 1:10 this morning. One adult male sustained fatal burn wounds. No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.”