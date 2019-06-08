1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attempt
Police said the getaway car, which was used when four suspects shot at Zikode outside his house on Friday night, was recovered.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police confirmed that a 37-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attempted assassination of a South African Broadcasting (SABC) chief audit executive Thami Zikode.
It was believed that the SABC executive was working on a forensic investigation, however, the broadcaster said the motive of the shooting was unclear.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a manhunt was under way for the rest of the suspects.
“We also recovered a firearm and ammunition after a senior executive from the SABC was attacked. We also recovered a getaway car, which was recovered in Southgate. We have started an investigation and have since launched a manhunt for the rest of the suspects who are still at large.”
Zikode survived the shooting and was not harmed.
