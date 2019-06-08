1 arrested after SABC exec assassination attempt

Police said the getaway car, which was used when four suspects shot at Zikode outside his house on Friday night, was recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police confirmed that a 37-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attempted assassination of a South African Broadcasting (SABC) chief audit executive Thami Zikode.

Police said the getaway car, which was used when four suspects shot at Zikode outside his house on Friday night, was recovered.

It was believed that the SABC executive was working on a forensic investigation, however, the broadcaster said the motive of the shooting was unclear.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a manhunt was under way for the rest of the suspects.

“We also recovered a firearm and ammunition after a senior executive from the SABC was attacked. We also recovered a getaway car, which was recovered in Southgate. We have started an investigation and have since launched a manhunt for the rest of the suspects who are still at large.”

Zikode survived the shooting and was not harmed.