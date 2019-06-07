You don’t know if you’ll come out alive, residents slam Mamelodi Hospital
This came after a video of 76-year-old Martha Marais, who was tied to a steel bench while lying on the floor of the hospital, sparked outrage and prompted an investigation.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi residents have opened up about the ill-treatment they’ve experienced from officials at their local hospital, saying they had lost hope in Mamelodi Hospital.
Newly appointed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the hospital on Thursday, where he promised to fix the facility and restore confidence in the country’s healthcare system.
On the change promised by Mkhize, residents shared mixed feelings.
Patrick Matlhobogoane, a resident in Mamelodi, told Eyewitness News about the ill-treatment locals experienced on a daily basis, which resulted in the facility being dubbed the “hospital of death”.
“No one has hope that when you come into this hospital, you’ll come out alive. This is due to the treatment from staff, including doctors and security people. Everybody at the hospital lacks the sympathy needed to work with people in a hospital.”
He said they had complained for years about service delivery and structural problems, but nothing had changed.
“The hospital is mismanaged. There has been no CEO for three years.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
