Westbury gang leader's case postponed

Leroy Brown appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for allegedly murdering Reagan Jacobs, who is believed to be a member of the rival gang unit in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The murder case of the Westbury gang leader popularly known as "Finch" has been postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

Leroy Brown appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for allegedly murdering Reagan Jacobs, who is believed to be a member of the rival gang unit in the area.

He appeared alongside his co-accused Christopher Charles.

Dozen armed police officers were present inside the courtroom and corridors as Brown, leader of the Varados Gang unit, was appearing in court for the charge of murder.

The State requested a postponement because they had received another warrant of arrest against him.

He was accused of shooting and killing Jacobs, who was believed to have been a member of the rival Fast Guns gang.

Members of the two groups clashed in the court corridors on Monday.

He would be remanded at the Suncity prison till next week for his bail application.