We gave Jarana all the support we could - SAA board

In his leaked resignation letter former CEO Vuyani Jarana said he was leaving his post because of a lack of support and commitment to fund SAA.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) board says it had a lot of confidence in former CEO Vuyani Jarana and was shocked when he resigned.

On Friday morning a member of the board, Thandeka Mgoduso, announced the appointment of general manager for operations Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO.

Jarana resigned earlier this week after raising concerns that legislation was stifling the competitiveness of the airline, making it difficult to compete in the market.

Chairperson JB Magwaza said the board was not aware of this.

“We did the best we could as a board to support him. Maybe the support we gave him was not enough.”

He said the board had tried to make Jarana stay.

“We’re concerned that he left and we’re hoping to build a stable environment that an incoming CEO won’t find unstable.”

Ramasia assumes office on Monday. Jarana will also be exiting his post next week but the board said he would be assisting in transitional matters.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)