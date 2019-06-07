Watch out: 14 lions roaming around in Phalaborwa

The department said the lions escaped from the Kruger National Park but SANParks said this could not be proven because there were other parks in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were being been warned that 14 lions were roaming around Phalaborwa in Limpopo.

There were disagreements between the provincial environment, Tourism Department and SANParks on what to do with the animals.

The department said the lions escaped from the Kruger National Park but SANParks said this could not be proven because there were other parks in the area.

On Thursday, the park’s management met with the department to discuss where the animals could be safely accommodated.

Spokesperson Ike Phaahla said: “They will continuously break out of the park as that’ not their area. It’s always a great risk for the community. The community is advised to be vigilant and to keep a safe distance from them.”