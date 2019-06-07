Watch out: 14 lions roaming around in Phalaborwa
The department said the lions escaped from the Kruger National Park but SANParks said this could not be proven because there were other parks in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans were being been warned that 14 lions were roaming around Phalaborwa in Limpopo.
There were disagreements between the provincial environment, Tourism Department and SANParks on what to do with the animals.
The department said the lions escaped from the Kruger National Park but SANParks said this could not be proven because there were other parks in the area.
On Thursday, the park’s management met with the department to discuss where the animals could be safely accommodated.
Spokesperson Ike Phaahla said: “They will continuously break out of the park as that’ not their area. It’s always a great risk for the community. The community is advised to be vigilant and to keep a safe distance from them.”
Popular in Local
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandate
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ files
-
Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National Park
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts
-
I prevented R750m from being stolen from Transnet - Mathane Makgatho
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.