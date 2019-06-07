WATCH LIVE: Zuks Ramasia appointed SAA acting CEO

The appointment, which was announced at a briefing on Friday, follows the resignation of Vuyani Jarana.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has announced Zuks Ramasia will take over as interim CEO.

Her appointment, which was announced at a briefing on Friday, follows the resignation of Vuyani Jarana last week.

Jarana recently raised concerns that legislation was stifling the airline’s competitiveness, making it difficult to compete in the market.

