WATCH LIVE: Former Transnet treasurer continues testimony on state capture
On Thursday, Makgatho explained how she prevented R750 million from being stolen from the parastatal.
CAPE TOWN - Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho continued to give evidence at the state capture inquiry on Friday morning.
She also detailed how her former boss and former CFO Anoj Singh wanted her to recommend a R5 billion loan from Nedbank through Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital. Makgatho said the loan would have cost Transnet over R750 million over a five year period.
Makgatho claimed she refused and went over Singh’s head to CEO Brian Molefe to warn him that Singh wanted to break the law.
Her testimony continues.
