Transnet lifts ban on all activities at Durban harbour
The ban had been put in place after sewage was found flowing into the harbour from the eThekwini municipality’s sewer reticulation system.
JOHANNESBURG - The Transnet National Port Authority has lifted its ban on fishing, commercial diving and other marine activities at the Durban harbour.
Captain Sabelo Mdlalose, the harbour master at the Port of Durban, said the water at the harbour was not yet fully safe but its quality had improved substantially over the last few weeks.
"Marine water quality in the port of Durban has substantially improved, although water quality in some areas of the port remains compromised. We urge all port users to exercise care when making contact with port waters, especially in areas within close proximity of the stormwater outflows and canals.
"Transnet National Port Authority continues to work closely with the eThekwini municipality to restore safety to the port waters," Mdlalose said.
