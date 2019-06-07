View all in Latest
Tracy Morgan reflects on 'horrific' car crash

The '30 Rock' star and a group of friends were involved in a horrific car crash in 2014 that left his pal, who was nicknamed Jimmy Mac, dead.

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan. Picture: Facebook.
Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan. Picture: Facebook.
3 hours ago

LONDON - Tracy Morgan has reflected on the vehicle crash he was involved in five years ago.

The 30 Rock star and a group of friends were involved in a horrific car crash in 2014 that left his pal, who was nicknamed Jimmy Mac, dead and Morgan himself in a coma for two weeks with multiple injuries and on the fifth anniversary of the accident on Thursday, the 50-year-old comic emotionally reflected on the night.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member - who has three sons with first wife Sabina and daughter Maven, five, with spouse Megan Wollover - went on to express his gratitude for his friends and family, as well as those who helped him back into work as he recovered from the accident.

The accident happened when a Walmart truck driver - who hadn't slept in more than 24 hours - ploughed his vehicle into a limo bus with Morgan, James and their other friends inside in New Jersey.

Earlier this week, the actor was involved in another minor collision when his new sports car collided with another vehicle in New York City.

More in Lifestyle

