Tracy Morgan reflects on 'horrific' car crash

LONDON - Tracy Morgan has reflected on the vehicle crash he was involved in five years ago.

The 30 Rock star and a group of friends were involved in a horrific car crash in 2014 that left his pal, who was nicknamed Jimmy Mac, dead and Morgan himself in a coma for two weeks with multiple injuries and on the fifth anniversary of the accident on Thursday, the 50-year-old comic emotionally reflected on the night.

Five years ago tonight, me and my friends, Jimmy Mac, Jeff, @ARDIEFUQUA, @HarrisStanton, Ty, & Joceleyn were in a horrific accident. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

The former Saturday Night Live cast member - who has three sons with first wife Sabina and daughter Maven, five, with spouse Megan Wollover - went on to express his gratitude for his friends and family, as well as those who helped him back into work as he recovered from the accident.

I thank GOD for my family. I am eternally grateful for the love and support they give me. My wife, daughter, sons, and friends are what got me back on my feet. I live every day trying to do right by them and make the most of this second chance. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

Finally, I have to shout out my reps Steve Smooke, Matt Frost, Mark Landesman, Jessica Mooney, Ben Morelli & Lewis Kay, who stand by me always. Love you all!! God Bless and please spread love and kindness to one another. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 6, 2019

The accident happened when a Walmart truck driver - who hadn't slept in more than 24 hours - ploughed his vehicle into a limo bus with Morgan, James and their other friends inside in New Jersey.

Earlier this week, the actor was involved in another minor collision when his new sports car collided with another vehicle in New York City.