Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions
MPs who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but the speaker didn't put their motion on the agenda.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Assembly speaker in Lesotho has averted a potentially fiery sitting over Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
Members of Parliament who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but Speaker Sephiri Motanyane didn't put their motion on the agenda.
Meanwhile, those that support Thabane had filed a motion for the House to go on winter break, hoping the speaker would adjourn the house without a vote, but he didn’t.
Thursday night’s sitting of the National Assembly could have descended into chaos with stakes very high, but speaker Motanyane demonstrated his prowess as he made two rulings that neutralised both sides.
The motion to adjourn the house for winter was going to be a test for how much support the government still had, but it was withdrawn, saving the government the embarrassment of proof that it no longer has support.
This meant the house that was supposed to go on recess will continue to sit.
The proposers of the motion of no confidence have nominated an MP of a rival faction of Thabane’s ABC, Sam Rapapa.
But Motanyane said as required by the Constitution, the nominated MP must be a leader and Rapapa and his followers must form a grouping and name him as leader. Until then, he hasn’t thrown the motion out yet.
As the suspense continued, Thabane remains prime minister.
Timeline
-
Lesotho citizens reject another election as no-confidence vote looms for PM
-
Lesotho opposition parties file motion of no confidence against PM Tom Thabane
-
Lesotho wool farmers hit a snag as court upholds exporting regulations
-
Lesotho wool farmers dismiss anthrax outbreak as govt plot to scare buyers
Popular in Africa
-
Two Canadian women kidnapped from golf club in Ghana - police
-
Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli airport for second night
-
Suspected Zim state agents accused of abducting, brutally assaulting union boss
-
SA forces repel rebel attacks in DRC
-
Zimbabwe and EU seek to move on from Mugabe-era strains
-
Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.