Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
Go

Thabane remains prime minister in Lesotho amid political tensions

MPs who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but the speaker didn't put their motion on the agenda.

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae "Tom" Thabane. Picture: Facebook.
Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae "Tom" Thabane. Picture: Facebook.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Assembly speaker in Lesotho has averted a potentially fiery sitting over Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

Members of Parliament who filed a motion of no confidence in Thabane were ready to demand a vote, but Speaker Sephiri Motanyane didn't put their motion on the agenda.

Meanwhile, those that support Thabane had filed a motion for the House to go on winter break, hoping the speaker would adjourn the house without a vote, but he didn’t.

Thursday night’s sitting of the National Assembly could have descended into chaos with stakes very high, but speaker Motanyane demonstrated his prowess as he made two rulings that neutralised both sides.

The motion to adjourn the house for winter was going to be a test for how much support the government still had, but it was withdrawn, saving the government the embarrassment of proof that it no longer has support.

This meant the house that was supposed to go on recess will continue to sit.

The proposers of the motion of no confidence have nominated an MP of a rival faction of Thabane’s ABC, Sam Rapapa.

But Motanyane said as required by the Constitution, the nominated MP must be a leader and Rapapa and his followers must form a grouping and name him as leader. Until then, he hasn’t thrown the motion out yet.

As the suspense continued, Thabane remains prime minister.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA