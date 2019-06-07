Seven people killed in one night in separate Cape shootings
According to police, three suspects had entered a shack in the Blikkiesdorp settlement and opened fire at the victims who were seated around an open fire at the time.
CAPE TOWN - Seven people were killed in two separate shootings in Blikkiesdorp and Athlone, in Cape Town, on Thursday.
In the first incident, five people were killed in the Blikkiesdorp settlement. According to police, three suspects had entered a shack and opened fire at the victims who were seated around an open fire at the time.
The police's Andre Traut said: "Five victims were fatally wounded and the sixth victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face. Three suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined. The ages and the identities of the victims are also yet to be determined."
At the same time, another shooting was also taking place in Athlone, where two people died. Officers responded and chased after a car whose occupants fired shots.
The car came to an abrupt stop when it crashed into a tree on Klipfontein Road and the suspects were arrested.
"It was established that the vehicle had been hijacked and that two unknown men were shot and killed not far from where the suspects, aged 18 and 26, were arrested. The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday, 10 June."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
