Security lapse resulted in woman walking out with newborn at Bara, MEC admits

The baby girl was snatched from her sleeping mother during visiting hours yesterday by a middle-aged woman.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has described the kidnapping of a newborn baby at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital as a well-thought-out and executed plan.

The baby girl was snatched from her sleeping mother during visiting hours on day by a middle-aged woman.

The baby was found at a house in Diepkloof earlier on Friday following a tip-off from community members.

A 35-year-old woman has since been taken in for questioning.

Masuku conceded there was a security lapse at the hospital which resulted in the kidnapping of the newborn baby girl.

“There was a security lapse which is something that as a hospital we’ll have to look at moving and also with all the other hospitals around Gauteng,” he said.

Masuku said it was apparent the incident was well-planned.

“It clearly shows that it was premeditated and well-planned and well-orchestrated. She knew the times and she knew how the unit gets busy.”

CCTV footage shows a middle-aged woman who claimed to be the baby's grandmother leave with the newborn on Thursday.

Police are currently questioning a 35-year-old suspect who was found with the baby at a house in Diepkloof.