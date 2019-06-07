SAA to reassure public of its commitments after CEO’s resignation
Almost a week after news of Vuyani Jarana's resignation, SAA now wanted to sit down with the media to explain its side of the story.
JOHANNESBURG - After a week of silence, South African Airways was expected to hold a briefing on Friday following the resignation of CEO Vuyani Jarana.
Jarana tendered his resignation last week, citing political interference.
SAA said it wanted to assure customers, markets and interested parties of its commitment to implementing the airline’s turnaround strategy.
The future of SAA was widely debated among politicians, economists and the business sector this week.
The last time the airline made a profit was in 2011 and nine CEOs have left the state-owned company in the last decade.
However, SAA said it remained confident that the business would be transformed to regain self-sustainability.
Meanwhile, the state of parastatals was thrust into the spotlight recently with different messages from African National Congress members and government about what should be done to save state companies.
On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with CEOs of companies to discuss their roles.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
