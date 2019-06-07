Police search for more suspects after abducted newborn found
The baby girl who was snatched from her sleeping mother during visiting hours on Thursday was found unharmed in Diepkloof on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A 35-year-old Soweto woman has been taken in for questioning after a baby was kidnapped from the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Police said the breakthrough followed a tip-off from community members.
Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the suspect entered the hospital posing as the baby’s grandmother.
“She told the nurses that she was the grandmother or the mother-in-law of the patient, and she was taking the baby to see the uncles outside,” Masuku said.
CCTV footage showed a middle-aged woman exiting with the baby. However, police said the suspect in custody was not the woman in question.
[CORRECTION] Police say they’ve taken a woman in for questioning who was found with the baby in Diepkloof this morning. They’re looking for her accomplice who was captured on cctv footage leaving the hospital with the newborn yesterday. TK pic.twitter.com/AhZcHOrFvv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2019
Police spokesperson person Lungelo Dlamini said the 35-year-old was found with the girl at a house in Diepkloof.
“We have detained a woman [and] at this stage we are busy questioning her to find out what exactly happened,” Dlamini said.
Police are searching for her accomplices.
