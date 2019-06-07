Threats of shut down if Forest High murder accused returns to school

The grade 11 pupil appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday for allegedly stabbing three pupils on Monday, killing one.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parents at Forest High school have threatened a shutdown if a 19-year-old accused of killing another pupil returns to the school.

Judgement in his bail application has been postponed to Monday.

Some parents said they wouldn’t feel safe for their children to be in the same school as the murder accused.

They said they wouldn't allow it to happen even if the law allows him to return to the school.

“Our children attend school there and a mother is crying for her child, even we’re scared for our children,” one parent said.

In his bail application, the accused argued that he acted in self-defence.

His lawyer requested the court to grant him bail so he could proceed with writing his exams while he awaited trial.