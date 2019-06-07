-
Over 100 nurses on strike at Solomon Stix Morewa Hospital
The group said it tried to engage both the agency and the hospital to no avail.
JOHANNESBURG – Over 140 nurses at Solomon Stix Morewa Hospital in Selby, Johannesburg, have embarked on a strike demanding that their hours be reinstated from 108 to 186 hours a month.
The nurses were employed by Tswelopele Agency. The group said it tried to engage both the agency and the hospital to no avail.
One of the striking nurses Nomaqhawe Tima said they worked for three years but many of them were still not permanent.
She said they cared for high-risk patients, including those that were moved by Life Esidimeni.
"We are on strike outside the Solomon Stix Morewa Hospital because of the cutting of hours. They have cut our hours, and now we work for nine days and get off for 21 days."
Timeline
-
DA: We'll force Makhura to account, compensate Life Esidimeni families54 days ago
-
'Drugged up & beaten': Man reunited with family after Esidimeni tragedy95 days ago
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at home96 days ago
-
GP health working hard to get details of 16 missing Esidimeni patients96 days ago
