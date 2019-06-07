Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandate

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
Go

Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandate

The ANC was disputing its own secretary-general's recent comments on expanding the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which have been met with divided views.

FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the IEC Results Operations Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the IEC Results Operations Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) president's office has suggested Ace Magashule wasn't telling the truth when he said the party's national executive had agreed the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be expanded.

The ANC was disputing its own secretary-general's recent comments, which have been met with divided views.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation’s top six leaders emphasised the party's policy position on the independence of the central bank.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Magashule’s comments were nothing close to the truth.

“You can’t take what was a discussion in a meeting and put it out as a statement.”

Twitter has become a battleground for these contradictions, with the party’s senior leaders tweeting their thoughts, as they attacked each other on the issue.

When Ramaphosa’s turn came on Thursday, he fired a warning shot.

“The president has called for order among everyone. Public spats are not helpful.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA