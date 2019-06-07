Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandate

The ANC was disputing its own secretary-general's recent comments on expanding the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which have been met with divided views.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) president's office has suggested Ace Magashule wasn't telling the truth when he said the party's national executive had agreed the mandate of the Reserve Bank should be expanded.

In a statement on Thursday, the organisation’s top six leaders emphasised the party's policy position on the independence of the central bank.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Magashule’s comments were nothing close to the truth.

“You can’t take what was a discussion in a meeting and put it out as a statement.”

Twitter has become a battleground for these contradictions, with the party’s senior leaders tweeting their thoughts, as they attacked each other on the issue.

When Ramaphosa’s turn came on Thursday, he fired a warning shot.

“The president has called for order among everyone. Public spats are not helpful.”

The Officials have met today and we have agreed to the below statement. All ANC members who love Tweeting and expressing themselves are to adhere to this line of march. pic.twitter.com/CTwkXNPmOA — Ace Magashule (OFFICIAL) (@Magashule_Ace) June 6, 2019

