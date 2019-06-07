No date for farm safety plan yet, but officials optimistic

Meetings have been held involving the provincial Cabinet and organised agriculture following a spate of farm attacks, one of which resulted in the death of a Stellenbosch wine farm.

CAPE TOWN - There was still no clarity as to when a rural safety plan for the Western Cape would be implemented.

Agri Western Cape has joined a group to implement a safety plan.

It had been a week full of announcements about yet another committee tasked with talking through a solution to a very real problem.

Farm attacks have doubled year-on-year and organised agriculture was calling it a crisis.

Thursday saw the formation of a new committee, the Rural Technical Safety Team, established to advise the inter-ministerial committee that was approved earlier in the week.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said this was the first step in dealing with farm attacks in a constructive way.

“There are trends on when these crimes were committed. There is also technology which can be used to curb these attacks.”

And as the representative of organised farming, Agri Western Cape's Jannie Strydom agreed.

“This is a huge step forward to create an enabling environment for them to carry on with food production.”

Meyer said the technical committee would be fully functioning by the end of June.

