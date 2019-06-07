Mpumalanga teacher who monitored exam with gun suspended

The teacher from Mabusabesala Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing a tourism paper.

JOHANNEBURG - A Mpumalanga teacher who was seen on video invigilating the mid-year exams with a gun has been suspended.

The teacher from Mabusabesala Secondary School was monitoring grade 11 pupils writing a tourism paper.

In a video the teacher can be seen walking between desks with a gun in his hand.

The education department said it would look into the matter.

“We have since instituted an investigation into the matter. We have requested the school to open a case with the police and we are happy that they have done so,” said spokesperson Jasper Zwane.