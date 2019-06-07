Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new video

In a YouTube video on Thursday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane explained her announcement, saying it was nothing new.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday said she made the announcement on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's legal notice to keep the public informed.

In a YouTube video on Thursday, Mkhwebane explained her announcement, saying it was nothing new.

On Monday, Mkhwebane served Gordhan a notice in relation to her investigation into his meetings with the Guptas and his involvement in the so-called Sars rogue unit.

Gordhan's spokesperson and his lawyers have accused Mkhwebane’s announcement of being politically motivated.

Mkhwebane, however, said her announcement on Gordhan’s notice aimed to provide clarity on questions she usually received from the public.

“Most of the time when I take interviews or write letters to this minister, I find myself having to respond to information that is linked to the media. I am questioned about these investigations.”

She defended her office and said it was transparent: “I also want to tell South Africans that our investigations are not a secret. There’s nothing stopping us from announcing that we’ll be issuing a Section 7(9) notice, or we have issued a Section 7(9) notice.”

Mkhwebane also refuted claims by Gordhan’s lawyers that her announcement was unprecedented. She said her decision was in line with the Public Protector's service standards.

WATCH: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'sets record straight' on Pravin Gordhan notice

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)