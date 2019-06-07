Medical association horrified after attack on junior doctor in Bloemfontein

The association’s Mvuyisi Mzukwa said he was horrified following the attempted rape of a female junior doctor at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association wanted to approach the Bargaining Council to raise safety concerns at public health facilities.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The doctor managed to fight off her attacker and bit off his tongue; he was then arrested.

Mzukwa said this was not the first incident of its kind reported at the hospital.

“We’ve taken this to the Bargaining Council and tabled it as an urgent issue. There are also doctors being attacked in Limpopo. We hope something will come out of that engagement.”