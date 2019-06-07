Measures in place to safely capture escaped Kruger Park lions - Dept
The department was still in the process of arranging where the animals would be moved before they can be captured.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Environment and Tourism Department said on Friday the whereabouts of a pride of 14 lions that were reported to have escaped from the Kruger National Park were known and measures were in place to sedate them as soon as the logistical plan on their future was confirmed.
Local authorities received concerning calls from the public on Thursday that the lions were spotted in the Phalaborwa area.
Department spokesperson Zaid Kalla said according to environmental law the lions must be put down because they escaped from the park where they were being kept.
“They must be put down, but as the department, we have taken a different step with this by actually taking them elsewhere or to a particular wildlife facility,” said Kalla.
The Kruger National Park has already indicated that it was hesitant to take the animals in, explaining that the lions would continue to escape to their preferred habitat.
