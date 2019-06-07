Kruger park to assist with funeral arrangements after toddler killed by leopards

On Wednesday night, a staff member’s two-year-old boy was attacked by the animals while walking near the Malelane gate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park was expected to meet with the family of a toddler who was killed by two leopards to discuss what financial assistance was needed to give the boy a dignified funeral.

Rangers immediately traced down the two leopards involved and put them down.

SANParks' Ike Phaahla said: “The reason we did that was for the well-being of the workers who live in the area. It seems the animals had been habituated and had lost their fear for humans. The parents work in the park. That is why we take extra precaution.”

