Kruger park to assist with funeral arrangements after toddler killed by leopards

-
Kruger park to assist with funeral arrangements after toddler killed by leopardsLocal
-
SAA to reassure public of its commitments after CEO’s resignationBusiness
-
Another shutdown looms in AlexLocal
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analystsPolitics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
-
Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new videoBusiness
-
I prevented R750m from being stolen from Transnet - Mathane MakgathoBusiness
-
Kruger park to assist with funeral arrangements after toddler killed by leopardsLocal
-
SAA to reassure public of its commitments after CEO’s resignationBusiness
-
Another shutdown looms in AlexLocal
-
Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analystsPolitics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
Popular Topics
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandateLocal
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesLocal
-
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on GordhanPolitics
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SAA to reassure public of its commitments after CEO’s resignationBusiness
-
Mkhwebane defends Gordhan notice, says office is transparent in new videoBusiness
-
DA wants Ramaphosa to stop Magashule from 'ever' speaking about economyLocal
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
-
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
-
Anoj Singh blocked access to tender data centre, inquiry toldBusiness
Popular Topics
-
R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex crime chargesLifestyle
-
Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian West to help Julian AssangeLifestyle
-
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuseLifestyle
-
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psycheLifestyle
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'World
-
911 calls from Jussie Smollett 'attack' releasedLifestyle
-
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environmentLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019Local
-
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator saysLifestyle
-
3 Stormers debutants for Sunwolves clashSport
-
CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authoritiesSport
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Sharks brace for tough Jaguares testSport
-
Women refs get more respect than men, says Germany's Bibiana SteinhausSport
Popular Topics
-
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
-
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
-
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
-
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
Popular Topics
-
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
-
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
-
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
-
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
-
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
-
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
-
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 12°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
Kruger park to assist with funeral arrangements after toddler killed by leopards
On Wednesday night, a staff member’s two-year-old boy was attacked by the animals while walking near the Malelane gate.
JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park was expected to meet with the family of a toddler who was killed by two leopards to discuss what financial assistance was needed to give the boy a dignified funeral.
On Wednesday night, a staff member’s two-year-old boy was attacked by the animals while walking near the Malelane gate.
Rangers immediately traced down the two leopards involved and put them down.
SANParks' Ike Phaahla said: “The reason we did that was for the well-being of the workers who live in the area. It seems the animals had been habituated and had lost their fear for humans. The parents work in the park. That is why we take extra precaution.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National Park13 hours ago
-
Former SANParks ranger arrested for rhino poaching35 days ago
-
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in Kruger National Park60 days ago
-
Four arrested at Kruger National Park for alleged poaching to appear in court110 days ago
Popular in Local
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ files12 hours ago
-
Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National Park12 hours ago
-
Order, Order! Warning shots fired within ANC over Sarb mandate51 minutes ago
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema20 hours ago
-
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spat14 hours ago
-
Medical association 'horrified' by attempted rape of junior doctor12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.