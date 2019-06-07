Helen Zille is behind my arrest - Land Party president
CAPE TOWN - Land Party president Gcobani Ndzongana said on Friday his arrest was politically motivated and former Western Cape premier and Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille was behind it.
Ndzongana appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Friday on charges relating to violent protests in Hermanus last year.
He is facing charges of incitement of violence and damage to public property.
“It was political,” he said of his arrest.
“The pressure that I was supposed to be arrested came directly from the former premier of the Western Cape, which is Helen Zille, and also the minister of police; but particularly it came directly from the premier of the Western Cape,” he said.
The case has been postponed to 21 June.
Situation right now in Stellebonsch regional Court. pic.twitter.com/x1xKHqwK8u— Gcobani Ndzongana (@DG_Ndzongana) June 7, 2019
