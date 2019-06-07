Tokozile Xasa joins list of former ministers as she resigns from Parliament

Her resignation follows those of Nomaindia Mfeketo, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Susan Shabangu.

JOHANNESBURG - Former minister of sport and recreation Tokozile Xasa has resigned from the National Assembly, making her the fourth former minister to step down this week alone.

Xasa's resignation follows those of Nomaindia Mfeketo, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Susan Shabangu.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Nonceba Mhlauli said Xasa would be replaced by Judy Hermans.

“Comrades who will be taking up spaces to replace these four former ministers will be sworn in on Monday,” said Mhlauli.