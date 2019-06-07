View all in Latest
Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council

On Thursday, a diplomatic source said Ethiopia - where the African Union is based - planned a mediation effort in Sudan, with members of both the ruling TMC and the opposition.

FILE: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the 32nd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa on 21 June 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the 32nd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa on 21 June 2018. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

NAIROBI - Ethiopia’s prime minister arrived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Friday to meet with the chief of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his office said.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with his delegation, arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks,” Abiy’s office said on Twitter.

On Thursday, a diplomatic source said Ethiopia — where the African Union is based — planned a mediation effort in Sudan, with members of both the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition.

