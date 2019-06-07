Defeats in court remind EFF to use power responsibly - analysts
The red berets lost their bid against journalist Karima Brown in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - As the court ordered the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) to fork out more money, analysts said the recent rulings against the party were a reminder that it must use its power responsibly.
Brown received death threats after EFF leader Julius Malema published her phone number on Twitter.
The EFF has accepted the ruling and said it would comply.
Constitutional analyst Phephelani Dube said that was a reminder to the EFF to abide by the Constitution.
“While some utterances may favour certain factors of the South African population, these utterances must still be in line with the law and how the Constitution demands we exercise our speech.”
Political analysts Tinyiko Maluleke said making the EFF pay was the best way to get the party's attention.
“There’s nothing like hitting people in their pockets to make them change their behaviour. So, I think that could influence how they behave in the future and could also help them pamper the manner in which they use the political power they have.”
That was the third blow for the party at the courts; recently, it lost to AfriForum and Trevor Manuel and was ordered to pay R100,000 and R500,000 respectively.
