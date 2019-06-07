Charges against Vlakfontein murder accused Fita Khupe dropped
Fita Khupe was accused of the bludgeoning murder of seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The only surviving suspect in the Vlakfontein family murder Fita Khupe has been declared a free man.
This after the state dropped all seven counts of murder against him on Friday.
Khupe was accused of the bludgeoning murder of seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
He had been in a long-standing relationship with one of the Khoza women who were found murdered and buried under heaps of soil in the family home in October 2018.
His case was postponed in February, days after his co-accused Ernest Mabaso was found dead in an apparent suicide in a Cape Town police holding cell.
Khupe had tried to get the case against him dismissed on the grounds that the person who had implicated him in the crime was dead, meaning the prosecution would now rely on hearsay evidence of a dead man to prosecute him.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Louw said the State found it had no reasonable prospects of prosecution, including a lack of DNA evidence.
