Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
Go

Car boots of certain Transnet officials were stacked with cash, inquiry told

Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho detailed the company’s interactions with the China Development Bank over funding terms for the loan.

A YouTube screengrab shows Mathane Makgatho at the state capture commission on 7 June 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows Mathane Makgatho at the state capture commission on 7 June 2019.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho on Friday told the state capture inquiry that it was an “open secret” that there was a lot of money moving around in the state-owned company’s head office during the processing of the controversial locomotives tender, which was riddled with fraud and corruption.

Makgatho testified for a second day on Friday at the commission which has shifted its focus to Transnet.

She claimed the car boots of certain officials were known to be filled with cash.

She detailed the company’s interactions with the China Development Bank over funding terms for the loan that financed the locomotives deal.

On Thursday, she explained how she prevented R750 million from being stolen from the parastatal. She further stated that she prevented former CFO Anoj Singh from effecting R5 billion loan from Nedbank through Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital.

WATCH: Former Transnet group treasurer testifies at state capture commission

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA