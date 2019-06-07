View all in Latest
Another shutdown looms in Alex

That decision was taken at Thursday night’s community meeting over the city of Joburg’s move to rebuild the demolished structures along the Jukskei River.

Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
Alexandra township residents burn tyres in the middle of the street as they clash with the Johannesburg Metro Police on 3 April 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents were planning another shutdown of the township.

That decision was taken at Thursday night’s community meeting over the City of Johannesburg’s move to rebuild the demolished structures along the Jukskei River.

Exactly a week ago, the Red Ants destroyed 80 structures that were apparently illegally erected.

The Alexandra Total Shutdown movement’s Sandile Mavundla didn't want to reveal exactly when they planned to shut down the township.

“We need an alternative for them, not on the river bank. He must take those people and identify another place, then take them there.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of inquiry into Alexandra heard testimony from the Economic Freedom Fighters over its land policy on Thursday.

The commission was set up to investigate possible human rights violations in the township following service delivery protests in March.

The second session heard testimony from the Gauteng government and the Department of Water Affairs.

The inquiry also heard evidence from the EFF's Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego who shared the party’s side of the story following the demolition of structures last Friday.

“People’s possessions were squashed, demolished and even stolen by the Red Ants. I am sure the community told you that.”

The commission would commence in July.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

