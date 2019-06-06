World leaders commemorate D-Day landings

Hundreds of veterans, most well into their nineties, were also in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

LONDON - World leaders were in northern France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Hundreds of veterans, most well into their nineties, were also in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

Early on Wednesday morning, a lone piper marked the precise moment the first UK soldiers went ashore with US and Canadian forces to liberate Europe.

More than 4,400 died in the opening hours of the operation. In a solemn ceremony, the British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron were in Ver-sur-Mer to witness the first stone laid for a memorial to commemorate the 20,000 British troops who died there in the summer of 1944.

US President Donald Trump was at a separate ceremony near Omaha Beach, where the American forces landed.

Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful! #DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/rg15c32Gow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)