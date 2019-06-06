World leaders commemorate D-Day landings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
Go

World leaders commemorate D-Day landings

Hundreds of veterans, most well into their nineties, were also in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives prior a ceremony at the Cathedral of Bayeux, Normandy, northwestern France, on 6 June 2019, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Picture: AFP
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives prior a ceremony at the Cathedral of Bayeux, Normandy, northwestern France, on 6 June 2019, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - World leaders were in northern France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Hundreds of veterans, most well into their nineties, were also in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.

Early on Wednesday morning, a lone piper marked the precise moment the first UK soldiers went ashore with US and Canadian forces to liberate Europe.

More than 4,400 died in the opening hours of the operation. In a solemn ceremony, the British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron were in Ver-sur-Mer to witness the first stone laid for a memorial to commemorate the 20,000 British troops who died there in the summer of 1944.

US President Donald Trump was at a separate ceremony near Omaha Beach, where the American forces landed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA