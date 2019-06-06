World leaders commemorate D-Day landings
Hundreds of veterans, most well into their nineties, were also in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.
LONDON - World leaders were in northern France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Hundreds of veterans, most well into their nineties, were also in Normandy to mark the anniversary of the largest combined land, air and naval operation in history.
Early on Wednesday morning, a lone piper marked the precise moment the first UK soldiers went ashore with US and Canadian forces to liberate Europe.
More than 4,400 died in the opening hours of the operation. In a solemn ceremony, the British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron were in Ver-sur-Mer to witness the first stone laid for a memorial to commemorate the 20,000 British troops who died there in the summer of 1944.
US President Donald Trump was at a separate ceremony near Omaha Beach, where the American forces landed.
Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful! #DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/rg15c32Gow— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019
#DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/BwfVEt7gTG— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
-
China ready to work with SA to boost development
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'
-
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down Under
-
YouTube to ban 'hateful,' 'supremacist' videos
-
World's worst serial killers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.