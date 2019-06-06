Where’d the money go? Details on Alex project to be revealed
Investigators have looked into possible violations of human rights in the troubled township after protests against a lack of housing and services in March.
JOHANNESBURG – Details on the funds allocated to the Alexandra Renewal Project would be revealed at a Human Rights Commission inquiry on Thursday.
Investigators have looked into possible violations of human rights in the troubled township, following protests over lack of housing and services in March.
WATCH LIVE: Alex inquiry
Shadrack Sibiya, the head of the Johannesburg forensic unit, was expected to give details of his investigation relating to the multimillion million rand Alex Renewal Project.
Sibiya had to investigate the money spent and the cause of the Alex shutdown.
A preliminary report revealed that leaders of the Alex shutdown, Tefo Raphadu and Sandile Mavundla, benefited from the project.
It was believed that they started the protests in Alex after the city informed the Ditlhodi Community Development Corporation, which they were part of, that it would withdraw funding for their company.
It’s understood the company was receiving R161,000 a month to liaise with the Alex Renewal Project.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
