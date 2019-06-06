WATCH LIVE: Former Transnet treasurer testifies at state capture commission

On Wednesday, corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom concluded his testimony on several questionable contracts at Transnet.

CAPE TOWN – The state capture inquiry resumed on Thursday morning, with former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho giving testimony.

On Wednesday, corporate finance expert Jonathan Bloom concluded his testimony on several questionable contracts at Transnet.

The inquiry heard how Transnet was projected to have incurred losses estimated at R1.8 billion as a result of questionable finance arrangements.

Bloom was tasked with investigating several of Transnet’s contracts with financial advisory firms such as Gupta-linked Regiments Capital.

Bloom set out the costs to Transnet, which detailed a R12 billion loan converted from a floating rate to a fixed rate in a deal involving Regiments.

Makgatho will now share evidence with the commission.

WATCH LIVE: Former Transnet group treasurer testifies at state capture commission