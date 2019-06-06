UN calls on SA to do more in reducing carbon footprint

Globally, South Africa is among the worst air polluters. This is largely due to our over-reliance on coal power.

CAPE TOWN - The United Nations has called on South Africa to do more to reduce its carbon footprint.

Head of the UN Environment Office in South Africa Cecilia Njenga said although government was taking steps toward lowering carbon emissions, like the introduction of a Carbon Tax, it was not enough.

“The subsidies have continued to be placed on fossil fuel. It’s really a hindering factor. They need to address the slow pace in dealing with renewable energy.”

Njenga added that it was not just up to government to do something.

“The oil, gas and mining sectors all need to get involved. Together we can address this.”

