Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National Park

ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ filesLocal
R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex crime chargesLifestyle
Trump, Macron honour D-Day veterans who fought through 'fires of hell'World
Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National ParkLocal
Mkhize: My top priority is to restore hope in SA's healthcare systemLocal
Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on GordhanPolitics
DA wants Ramaphosa to stop Magashule from 'ever' speaking about economyLocal
ANC top 6 open up on Reserve Bank spatPolitics
Former minister Susan Shabangu resigns from ParliamentPolitics
Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC integrity body: They've opened up old woundsPolitics
Show leadership, Mr President: Maphatsoe to Ramaphosa on SARB mandate debaclePolitics
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: I spent a portion of Eid with racists and did nothing. You?Opinion
ANALYSIS: SA’s ‘new dawn’ should be built on evidence-based policyOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The fork-tongued mess of the ANC & the Reserve BankOpinion
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearingLocal
Anoj Singh blocked access to tender data centre, inquiry toldBusiness
Banking association urges govt to prioritise SOEs, build capacityBusiness
Company acquires land to grow medicinal cannabis in WCLocal
Off the rails: Over 1,000 train collisions took place in SA in 2018Business
Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian West to help Julian AssangeLifestyle
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuseLifestyle
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psycheLifestyle
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'World
911 calls from Jussie Smollett 'attack' releasedLifestyle
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environmentLifestyle
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019Local
New season of 'Handmaid's Tale' not meant to be 'torture to watch', creator saysLifestyle
Woody, Buzz and... a plastic fork: the 'Toy Story' gang growsLifestyle
CAF president Ahmad questioned by French authoritiesSport
AB de Villiers World Cup offer was a shock - CSASport
The Proteas must now squeeze every run they have to stay alive in competitionSport
Sharks brace for tough Jaguares testSport
Women refs get more respect than men, says Germany's Bibiana SteinhausSport
Pakistan urged to stay 'ruthless' in Sri Lanka World Cup clashSport
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeatSport
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserveSport
Proteas suffer third World Cup loss in match against IndiaSport
South Africa post sub-par score but have something to cling toSport
Kebby Maphatsoe: There’s still a long way to go before there is unity in the ANCLocal
How a R50 convinced Boks captain Zintle Mpupha to join the game of rugbyLocal
Mbalula: Transport dept is fixable because my name is FiksLocal
DRC Ebola outbreak reaches 2,000 case thresholdAfrica
Crikey! Rare snow falls Down UnderWorld
Lindiwe Zulu on SOEs: Disaster hasn’t happened in SA, challenges have happenedLocal
Tons of rice & lots of love: How a Cape NPO will feed 85,000 people on EidLocal
'The sooner we start sex education, the better' - Lindiwe ZuluLocal
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National Park
'Rangers then went in search of the offending animal and destroyed it to avoid further attacks. As it seems, they have lost their fear of humans,' said a park spokesperson.
CAPE TOWN - A 2-year-old boy has been killed by a leopard in the Kruger National Park.
The attack occurred at the Malelane Technical Services living quarters on Wednesday night.
The park's communications head, Ike Phaahla, said the son of a staff member was declared dead after he was rushed to Shongwe Hospital by family members.
“Last night at approximately 8pm, reports reached our rangers that a leopard had attacked a 30-month-old toddler in the Malelane staff quarters. The family rushed the toddler to Shongwe Hospital but unfortunately doctors were unable to save his life,” Phaahla said.
Phaahla said the Leopard was hunted down.
“Rangers then went in search of the offending animal and destroyed it to avoid further attacks. As it seems, they have lost their fear of humans,” he said.
Former SANParks ranger arrested for rhino poaching34 days ago
-
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in Kruger National Park59 days ago
-
Four arrested at Kruger National Park for alleged poaching to appear in court109 days ago
-
SANParks employee, others arrested for alleged poaching at Kruger National Park110 days ago
