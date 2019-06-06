View all in Latest
Toddler (2) mauled to death by leopard at Kruger National Park

'Rangers then went in search of the offending animal and destroyed it to avoid further attacks. As it seems, they have lost their fear of humans,' said a park spokesperson.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A 2-year-old boy has been killed by a leopard in the Kruger National Park.

The attack occurred at the Malelane Technical Services living quarters on Wednesday night.

The park's communications head, Ike Phaahla, said the son of a staff member was declared dead after he was rushed to Shongwe Hospital by family members.

“Last night at approximately 8pm, reports reached our rangers that a leopard had attacked a 30-month-old toddler in the Malelane staff quarters. The family rushed the toddler to Shongwe Hospital but unfortunately doctors were unable to save his life,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla said the Leopard was hunted down.

“Rangers then went in search of the offending animal and destroyed it to avoid further attacks. As it seems, they have lost their fear of humans,” he said.

