3 Stormers debutants for Sunwolves clash
Three new players are set to debut in the Super Rugby encounter with the Sunwolves which kicks off at 17:15pm.
CAPE TOWN - Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers against the Sunwolves in Newlands on Saturday. Kitshoff takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi, who is among the injured players to the Cape side.
Kitshoff is joined by Frans Malherbe and a fit-again Bongi Mbonambi in the front row, while Chris van Zyl also makes his return from injury to link up with Cobus Wiese in the second row.
Wing Edwill van der Merwe has been named in the starting team, while lock David Meihuizen and flank Chris Massyn are on the replacements bench.
Van der Merwe features in place of Seabelo Senatla - who is recovering from a concussion. Dillyn Leyds shifts to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse and Craig Barry takes his place on the right wing.
Dan Kriel is in at inside-centre for Damian de Allende who is being rested as part of the Springbok management plan.
Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Craig Barry, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Edwill van der Merwe (Stormers debut), 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).
Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen (Stormers debut), 20 Chris Massyn (Stormers debut), 21 Jano Vermaak, 22 Josh Stander, 23 EW Viljoen.
