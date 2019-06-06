Suspended rail boss Nkululeko Poya resigns before hearing

RSR CEO Nkululeko Poya was placed on suspension in November 2017 and faced 14 charges including gross misconduct, abuse of power and dishonesty, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) CEO Nkululeko Poya has resigned after a being on suspension for almost two years.

He was alleged to have spied on board members and used the RSR’s intellectual property to profit his company, Umtongata Propriety Limited.

Poya was meant to attend a disciplinary hearing on Thursday morning but tendered his resignation on Wednesday night.

In a statement, RSR board chairperson Zethu Qunta said Poya demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the policies of the regulator by not declaring his private company.

She said it seemed Poya's resignation was due to his fear of the outcome of the hearing and it was being considered by the board as an admission of guilt.

“After careful consideration of the detrimental impact Mr Poya’s actions had on the regulator’s reputation and financial position, the board of the RSR views his resignation as an admission of guilt and in the best interest of the organisation,” Qunta said.



“I am happy to announce that while Mr Poya has been on suspension the organisation has been restored and fully recovered from the financial strain experienced during his tenure,” she added.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)