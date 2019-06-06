Sharks brace for tough Jaguares test

The Sharks head into the game off the back of a 30-17 loss to the Hurricanes last time out

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have remained relatively unchanged for this weekend’s clash with the Jaguares as they look to finish the regular season on a high.

Jean-Luc du Preez will miss the game due to a knee injury in a major blow to the Durban outfit.

That means Tyler Paul will take his place in the starting line-up with Luke Stringer named on the bench.

The only other change comes on the bench as Jeremy Ward replaces Kobus van Wyk.

The reverse fixture against the Jaguares at Kings Park saw the Argentines run out 51-17 winners.

Eighth man Daniel du Preez, who made his 50th appearance for the Durban side against the Hurricanes, feels they can’t afford to have a repeat performance.

“I definitely don’t think we pitched up on that day, once again didn’t look after the ball, didn’t build any scoreboard pressure and they gave us a big hiding. This Saturday we expect a massive battle, akin to test match rugby and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

That result kicked off a very good run of form for the Argentinean side, as they went on to win 5 of their next 6 games.

A run of results that saw them move to the top of the South African conference while the Sharks have slipped to 4th.

Kick off on Saturday is at 9:40pm.