Sharks brace for tough Jaguares test
The Sharks head into the game off the back of a 30-17 loss to the Hurricanes last time out
JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have remained relatively unchanged for this weekend’s clash with the Jaguares as they look to finish the regular season on a high.
Jean-Luc du Preez will miss the game due to a knee injury in a major blow to the Durban outfit.
That means Tyler Paul will take his place in the starting line-up with Luke Stringer named on the bench.
The only other change comes on the bench as Jeremy Ward replaces Kobus van Wyk.
The Sharks head into the game off the back of a 30-17 loss to the Hurricanes last time out.
The reverse fixture against the Jaguares at Kings Park saw the Argentines run out 51-17 winners.
Eighth man Daniel du Preez, who made his 50th appearance for the Durban side against the Hurricanes, feels they can’t afford to have a repeat performance.
“I definitely don’t think we pitched up on that day, once again didn’t look after the ball, didn’t build any scoreboard pressure and they gave us a big hiding. This Saturday we expect a massive battle, akin to test match rugby and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.
That result kicked off a very good run of form for the Argentinean side, as they went on to win 5 of their next 6 games.
A run of results that saw them move to the top of the South African conference while the Sharks have slipped to 4th.
Kick off on Saturday is at 9:40pm.
Popular in Sport
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeat
-
Proteas batters get the reality check they deserve
-
Cape Town could host first Formula E event
-
CAF orders replay of abandoned African Champions League final
-
SA's Morris urges fans to 'keep faith' after India defeat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.