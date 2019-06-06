Parents say they don’t want Forest High murder accused teen back on premises

Judgment on a bail application was postponed to Monday after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court encountered problems with the accused's affidavit.

JOHANNESBURG - Some parents at Forest High School said on Thursday they did not want the 19-year-old accused of murdering a schoolmate back on the premises even if he was granted bail.

Judgment on a bail application was postponed to Monday after the Johannesburg Magistrates Court encountered problems with the accused's affidavit.

The defence argued that he be granted bail because keeping him in custody would deny him the right to education.

He was accused of stabbing three pupils at the school on Monday, killing one and wounding two.

During the bail hearing, the magistrate asked the State, which is not opposing bail, whether it had consulted with the school and parents to find out how they would be affected by the decision to grant the grade 11 pupil bail.

The granting of bail could result in him coming back to the same school to continue with his exams.

After inquiring, it emerged that parents were not properly consulted.

One parent said they did not think it would be safe to have their children in the same yard with the accused.

“We are scared for our children. Forest High is not safe,” said the parent.

The Gauteng Department of Education said in the event that the 19-year-old was granted bail, officials would make special arrangements for him to write his exams at a location other than the school.

They argued he was already missing out on the ongoing exams.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)