Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian West to help Julian Assange
Asked if she wanted the Kardashian to help Assange, Anderson said: "He needs all the help he can get."
LONDON - Pamela Anderson thinks Kim Kardashian West should help with her efforts to free Julian Assange.
The former Baywatch actress is close friends with the disgraced WikiLeaks founder - who is currently in jail in England after his asylum was withdrawn from the Ecuadorian embassy in April - and believes it would help his case if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke up for him, following her work on prison reform and advocating for other prisoners.
Asked if she wanted the Kardashian to help Assange, Anderson said: "He needs all the help he can get."
While the 51-year-old actress "doesn't think" her friend should return to the US after he was charged with violating the Espionage Act, she hopes he could be pardoned by President Donald Trump.
Asked if he should pardon him, she said: "That's a good idea."
The blonde beauty was also asked how the computer programmer - who had been living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 - is coping with life in a high-security jail.
She replied: "He's in Belmarsh Prison, how do you think?"
Anderson has previously claimed she received "a lot of flack" from Hollywood when Trump was elected because it had been rumoured Assange was one of the controversial Republican's supporters.
She said: "His intention was not to get Trump elected. It was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for.
"So people want to blame somebody so they blame him. I get a lot of flack for it, too, when I'm in Hollywood.
"I was with Julian before the election and he had no idea. He really didn't think Trump was going to win the election. But it turned out the way it did. Some people are happy."
More in Lifestyle
-
Ex-manager for comic book legend Stan Lee pleads not guilty to elder abuse
-
'Big Little Lies' back for second dive into the female psyche
-
Trump says Prince Harry is a terrific guy, denies casting Meghan as 'nasty'
-
911 calls from Jussie Smollett 'attack' released
-
Ellen Pompeo almost quit 'Grey's Anatomy' over 'toxic' environment
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday, 5 June 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.