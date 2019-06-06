Over 270 abused children treated at Red Cross hospital this year

The hospital said it has seen an increase in the numbers and severity of child abuse and neglect cases over the past 25 years.

CAPE TOWN – During the first five months of 2019, more than 270 children seen at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital were victims of child abuse, neglect or violence.

The hospital said it has seen an increase in the numbers and severity of child abuse and neglect cases over the past 25 years.

These issues have been thrust into the spotlight as the country marks National Child Protection Week.

Of the 273 cases recorded at the hospital between January and May, 88 children were treated for physical abuse, 45 were treated for sexual abuse and 22 were treated for burns.

Staff at the hospital also dealt with 66 child neglect cases, seventeen children received treatment for gunshot wounds.

Last week, 12-year-old Ashwin Jones was shot and killed in Uitsig in what was believed to have been a gang initiation.

In a separate shooting in Avian Park in Worcester, a 14-year-old boy was gunned down.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)