NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapist
Among the charges Sebenzile Simane faced were two counts of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.
CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will be gunning for a long jail term for the man convicted of raping a woman in front of her family on an Eastern Cape Farm last year.
Sebenzile Simane was convicted on 17 charges in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
Among the charges Simane faced were two counts of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.
He was found guilty on all those counts and 10 additional charges.
The NPA's Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “As the NPA, we believe that this is a befitting sentence and judgement and we believe that he will get what he deserves.”
In March last year, Simane broke into a farmhouse in Hanky in the Eastern Cape where a local businesswoman and her three children were living.
Armed with a gun, he opened fire in the house, injuring the woman.
He then tied up the family and raped the mother in front of her children.
Meanwhile, agriculture organisations would on Thursday urge the Western Cape government to speed up the implementation of a rural safety plan.
Over the past several days, there have been three farm attacks in the Cape, one of them claimed the life of a Stellenbosch wine farmer.
The provincial Cabinet was expected to meet on Thursday and it was hoped the plan would be finalised.
Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said he was mindful of the urgency to roll out the plan.
“Agriculture is a very important sector of the economy; we can’t allow our full security behind the tag, but what we see is huge few elements of criminality and lawlessness. What we need to see is a conviction, we want to see results through the criminal justice system.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema
-
Justice Dept considers review of Child Justice Act after Forest High stabbing
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank
-
Red Ants seek legal advice after being ‘barred’ from operating in JHB
-
Deducting tips, fees from waiters' bank accounts is 'abusive & illegal'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.