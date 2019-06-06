NPA to push for long jail terms for EC farm rapist

Among the charges Sebenzile Simane faced were two counts of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.

CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will be gunning for a long jail term for the man convicted of raping a woman in front of her family on an Eastern Cape Farm last year.

Sebenzile Simane was convicted on 17 charges in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

Among the charges Simane faced were two counts of rape, four counts of attempted murder and one count of compelling a child to witness a sexual act.

He was found guilty on all those counts and 10 additional charges.

The NPA's Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “As the NPA, we believe that this is a befitting sentence and judgement and we believe that he will get what he deserves.”

In March last year, Simane broke into a farmhouse in Hanky in the Eastern Cape where a local businesswoman and her three children were living.

Armed with a gun, he opened fire in the house, injuring the woman.

He then tied up the family and raped the mother in front of her children.

Meanwhile, agriculture organisations would on Thursday urge the Western Cape government to speed up the implementation of a rural safety plan.

Over the past several days, there have been three farm attacks in the Cape, one of them claimed the life of a Stellenbosch wine farmer.

The provincial Cabinet was expected to meet on Thursday and it was hoped the plan would be finalised.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said he was mindful of the urgency to roll out the plan.

“Agriculture is a very important sector of the economy; we can’t allow our full security behind the tag, but what we see is huge few elements of criminality and lawlessness. What we need to see is a conviction, we want to see results through the criminal justice system.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)