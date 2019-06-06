Mkhwebane says there’s nothing extraordinary about notice served on Gordhan

On Monday, Busisiwe Mkhwebane served Pravin Gordhan with the notice of the Public Protector Act in relation to her investigation into his meetings with the Guptas and his involvement in the so-called rogue unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday explained her announcement of the section 7(9) notice to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as nothing new.

On Monday, Mkhwebane served Gordhan with the notice of the Public Protector Act in relation to her investigation into his meetings with the Guptas and his involvement in the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit. She made an announcement about the notice on YouTube.

Upon receipt, Gordhan’s spokesperson and his lawyers labelled Mkhwebane’s announcement of the notice as politically motivated and unprecedented.

But Mkhwebane explained, on YouTube once again, that Gordhan’s view was simply incorrect.

“This has been done in the past, during the Nkandla investigation when the former Public Protector announced that she had issued a provisional report and was busy with the final report,” she said.

Mkhwebane said the investigations conducted by her office were not secret.

“It’s a transparent process [and] there’s nothing stopping us from announcing that we will be issuing a section 7(9) notice or we have issued the notice,” Mkhwebane said.

She said in terms of Public Protector service standards the office is obligated to inform the complainants in a matter every 20 days of the progress made in investigations.

