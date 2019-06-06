Medical association 'horrified' by attempted rape of junior doctor

The incident occurred at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said on Thursday it was horrified following the attempted rape of a female junior doctor at a hospital in Bloemfontein.

The incident occurred at the Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital on Wednesday.

“We are really frustrated by what has gone out to become a crisis of safety in the workplace where one of our interns there was an attempt of rape inside the hospital in a call room,” the association’s Mvuyisi Mzukwa said.