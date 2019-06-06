Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of Karima Brown and found the EFF did contravene the Electoral Code and must pay costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist Karima Brown has won her case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

The talk show host took Malema to court after receiving death and rape threats following the publication of her cellphone number on Twitter by Malema.

The incident took place in the run-up to the elections when Brown argued at the courts that the party had contravened parts of the Electoral Act.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of Brown and found the EFF did contravene the Electoral Code and must pay costs.