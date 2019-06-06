-
Journalist Karima Brown wins case against Julius Malema
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of Karima Brown and found the EFF did contravene the Electoral Code and must pay costs.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran journalist Karima Brown has won her case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.
The talk show host took Malema to court after receiving death and rape threats following the publication of her cellphone number on Twitter by Malema.
The incident took place in the run-up to the elections when Brown argued at the courts that the party had contravened parts of the Electoral Act.
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ruled in favour of Brown and found the EFF did contravene the Electoral Code and must pay costs.
Timeline
-
Red Ants seek legal advice after being ‘barred’ from operating in JHB6 hours ago
-
EFF ready to table bill in bid to nationalise Reserve Bank6 hours ago
-
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutional2 days ago
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities3 days ago
